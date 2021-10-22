Suresh Navaratnam
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|46 years, 10 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|9
|Average
|6.33
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|29
|High Score
|15
|Average
|7.25
|Strike Rate
|19.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|22
|Runs
|114
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/23
|bestmatch
|2/23
|Average
|28.50
|econ
|5.18
|Strike Rate
|33.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|52
|Runs
|166
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|5/61
|bestmatch
|Average
|20.75
|econ
|3.19
|Strike Rate
|39.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0