Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton
NationalitySouth Africa
Role
Born
Age26 years, 1 month13 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs114
High Score42
Average38.00
Strike Rate49.56
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s12
Matches51
Innings47
Not Out2
Runs1030
High Score91
Average22.88
Strike Rate125.15
100s0
50s6
6s35
4s96
Matches57
Innings56
Not Out6
Runs2278
High Score169
Average45.56
Strike Rate87.95
100s4
50s12
6s24
4s230
Matches42
Innings72
Not Out6
Runs3512
High Score202
Average53.21
Strike Rate56.61
100s12
50s14
6s28
4s452
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches51
Innings1
overs4
Runs14
wickets1
bestinning1/14
bestmatch1/14
Average14.00
econ3.50
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches57
Innings2
overs2
Runs13
wickets1
bestinning1/7
bestmatch1/7
Average13.00
econ6.50
Strike Rate12.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches42
Innings2
overs2
Runs7
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
