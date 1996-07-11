Ryan Rickelton
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 1 month13 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|114
|High Score
|42
|Average
|38.00
|Strike Rate
|49.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|12
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1030
|High Score
|91
|Average
|22.88
|Strike Rate
|125.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|35
|4s
|96
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|2278
|High Score
|169
|Average
|45.56
|Strike Rate
|87.95
|100s
|4
|50s
|12
|6s
|24
|4s
|230
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|72
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|3512
|High Score
|202
|Average
|53.21
|Strike Rate
|56.61
|100s
|12
|50s
|14
|6s
|28
|4s
|452
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|14
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/14
|bestmatch
|1/14
|Average
|14.00
|econ
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/7
|bestmatch
|1/7
|Average
|13.00
|econ
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|7
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0