Sisanda Magala
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 7 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|16
|High Score
|9
|Average
|16.00
|Strike Rate
|123.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|0
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|66
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|733
|High Score
|63
|Average
|17.45
|Strike Rate
|124.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|35
|4s
|53
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|69
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|804
|High Score
|78
|Average
|14.10
|Strike Rate
|85.98
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|22
|4s
|63
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|128
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|1943
|High Score
|79
|Average
|19.43
|Strike Rate
|49.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|15
|4s
|281
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|overs
|18
|Runs
|133
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/64
|bestmatch
|1/64
|Average
|66.50
|econ
|7.38
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|overs
|14
|Runs
|138
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/33
|bestmatch
|2/33
|Average
|46.00
|econ
|9.85
|Strike Rate
|28.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|110
|overs
|368.3
|Runs
|2922
|wickets
|122
|bestinning
|5/20
|bestmatch
|5/20
|Average
|23.95
|econ
|7.92
|Strike Rate
|18.1
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|105
|overs
|789.2
|Runs
|4559
|wickets
|160
|bestinning
|6/24
|bestmatch
|6/24
|Average
|28.49
|econ
|5.77
|Strike Rate
|29.6
|4W
|2
|5W
|7
|10W
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|157
|overs
|2178.3
|Runs
|7655
|wickets
|261
|bestinning
|6/23
|bestmatch
|11/132
|Average
|29.32
|econ
|3.51
|Strike Rate
|50.0
|4W
|6
|5W
|11
|10W
|1