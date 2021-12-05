                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sisanda Magala

Sisanda Magala
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 7 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches3
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches4
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs16
High Score9
Average16.00
Strike Rate123.07
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s0
Matches115
Innings66
Not Out24
Runs733
High Score63
Average17.45
Strike Rate124.23
100s0
50s2
6s35
4s53
Matches113
Innings69
Not Out12
Runs804
High Score78
Average14.10
Strike Rate85.98
100s0
50s2
6s22
4s63
Matches90
Innings128
Not Out28
Runs1943
High Score79
Average19.43
Strike Rate49.46
100s0
50s8
6s15
4s281
Matches3
Innings2
overs18
Runs133
wickets2
bestinning1/64
bestmatch1/64
Average66.50
econ7.38
Strike Rate54.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings4
overs14
Runs138
wickets3
bestinning2/33
bestmatch2/33
Average46.00
econ9.85
Strike Rate28.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches115
Innings110
overs368.3
Runs2922
wickets122
bestinning5/20
bestmatch5/20
Average23.95
econ7.92
Strike Rate18.1
4W2
5W2
10W0
Matches113
Innings105
overs789.2
Runs4559
wickets160
bestinning6/24
bestmatch6/24
Average28.49
econ5.77
Strike Rate29.6
4W2
5W7
10W0
Matches90
Innings157
overs2178.3
Runs7655
wickets261
bestinning6/23
bestmatch11/132
Average29.32
econ3.51
Strike Rate50.0
4W6
5W11
10W1
