Andile Phehlukwayo

Andile Phehlukwayo
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age26 years, 5 months, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out2
Runs19
High Score9
Average9.50
Strike Rate48.71
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches73
Innings46
Not Out16
Runs737
High Score69
Average24.56
Strike Rate86.29
100s0
50s2
6s27
4s66
Matches38
Innings21
Not Out6
Runs149
High Score27
Average9.93
Strike Rate115.50
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s16
Matches107
Innings72
Not Out16
Runs693
High Score37
Average12.37
Strike Rate119.27
100s0
50s0
6s27
4s57
Matches125
Innings88
Not Out24
Runs1850
High Score100
Average28.90
Strike Rate88.09
100s1
50s9
6s66
4s154
Matches45
Innings63
Not Out8
Runs1270
High Score107
Average23.09
Strike Rate49.60
100s1
50s6
6s21
4s175
Matches4
Innings8
overs41.4
Runs147
wickets11
bestinning3/13
bestmatch5/25
Average13.36
econ3.52
Strike Rate22.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches73
Innings69
overs478.1
Runs2744
wickets87
bestinning4/22
bestmatch4/22
Average31.54
econ5.73
Strike Rate32.9
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches38
Innings35
overs111.4
Runs971
wickets45
bestinning4/24
bestmatch4/24
Average21.57
econ8.69
Strike Rate14.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches107
Innings97
overs276
Runs2339
wickets92
bestinning5/26
bestmatch5/26
Average25.42
econ8.47
Strike Rate18.0
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches125
Innings116
overs790.4
Runs4501
wickets141
bestinning6/27
bestmatch6/27
Average31.92
econ5.69
Strike Rate33.6
4W6
5W1
10W0
Matches45
Innings62
overs643.2
Runs2301
wickets62
bestinning5/62
bestmatch7/82
Average37.11
econ3.57
Strike Rate62.2
4W1
5W1
10W0
