Andile Phehlukwayo
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 5 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|9
|Average
|9.50
|Strike Rate
|48.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|46
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|737
|High Score
|69
|Average
|24.56
|Strike Rate
|86.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|27
|4s
|66
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|149
|High Score
|27
|Average
|9.93
|Strike Rate
|115.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|16
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|72
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|693
|High Score
|37
|Average
|12.37
|Strike Rate
|119.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|27
|4s
|57
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|88
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|1850
|High Score
|100
|Average
|28.90
|Strike Rate
|88.09
|100s
|1
|50s
|9
|6s
|66
|4s
|154
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1270
|High Score
|107
|Average
|23.09
|Strike Rate
|49.60
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|21
|4s
|175
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|8
|overs
|41.4
|Runs
|147
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/13
|bestmatch
|5/25
|Average
|13.36
|econ
|3.52
|Strike Rate
|22.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|69
|overs
|478.1
|Runs
|2744
|wickets
|87
|bestinning
|4/22
|bestmatch
|4/22
|Average
|31.54
|econ
|5.73
|Strike Rate
|32.9
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|35
|overs
|111.4
|Runs
|971
|wickets
|45
|bestinning
|4/24
|bestmatch
|4/24
|Average
|21.57
|econ
|8.69
|Strike Rate
|14.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|97
|overs
|276
|Runs
|2339
|wickets
|92
|bestinning
|5/26
|bestmatch
|5/26
|Average
|25.42
|econ
|8.47
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|116
|overs
|790.4
|Runs
|4501
|wickets
|141
|bestinning
|6/27
|bestmatch
|6/27
|Average
|31.92
|econ
|5.69
|Strike Rate
|33.6
|4W
|6
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|62
|overs
|643.2
|Runs
|2301
|wickets
|62
|bestinning
|5/62
|bestmatch
|7/82
|Average
|37.11
|econ
|3.57
|Strike Rate
|62.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0