Chad Bowes Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 4 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|11
|99
|88
|86
|Innings
|4
|11
|98
|88
|140
|Not Out
|0
|0
|7
|10
|8
|Runs
|84
|187
|2562
|2905
|3840
|High Score
|51
|54
|95
|126
|155
|Average
|21.00
|17.00
|28.15
|37.24
|29.09
|Strike Rate
|86.59
|119.87
|135.84
|84.61
|57.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8
|50S
|1
|1
|21
|13
|14
|6S
|0
|2
|60
|28
|31
|4S
|12
|27
|307
|350
|531
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|11
|99
|88
|86
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|overs
|0
|0
|3
|2
|36.1
|Runs
|0
|0
|19
|14
|129
|wickets
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|bestinning
|1/19
|1/22
|bestmatch
|1/19
|1/22
|Average
|19.00
|129.00
|econ
|6.33
|7.00
|3.56
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|217.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0