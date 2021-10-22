                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Christi Viljoen

Christi Viljoen
NationalityNamibia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age34 years, 10 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs19
High Score17
Average19.00
Strike Rate82.60
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches12
Innings7
Not Out3
Runs68
High Score33
Average17.00
Strike Rate97.14
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s7
Matches76
Innings51
Not Out13
Runs481
High Score62
Average12.65
Strike Rate104.33
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s44
Matches89
Innings77
Not Out20
Runs1209
High Score87
Average21.21
Strike Rate76.42
100s0
50s6
6s16
4s100
Matches80
Innings136
Not Out10
Runs2788
High Score182
Average22.12
Strike Rate49.50
100s1
50s12
6s30
4s335
Matches2
Innings2
overs5
Runs14
wickets2
bestinning2/6
bestmatch2/6
Average7.00
econ2.80
Strike Rate15.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings12
overs37.1
Runs236
wickets20
bestinning5/9
bestmatch5/9
Average11.80
econ6.34
Strike Rate11.1
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches76
Innings74
overs225.4
Runs1535
wickets85
bestinning5/9
bestmatch5/9
Average18.05
econ6.80
Strike Rate15.9
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches89
Innings87
overs647
Runs3160
wickets102
bestinning5/27
bestmatch5/27
Average30.98
econ4.88
Strike Rate38.0
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches80
Innings130
overs2052.1
Runs6071
wickets225
bestinning7/61
bestmatch8/85
Average26.98
econ2.95
Strike Rate54.7
4W14
5W8
10W0
