Christi Viljoen
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 10 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|17
|Average
|19.00
|Strike Rate
|82.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|68
|High Score
|33
|Average
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|97.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|7
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|481
|High Score
|62
|Average
|12.65
|Strike Rate
|104.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|44
|Matches
|89
|Innings
|77
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|1209
|High Score
|87
|Average
|21.21
|Strike Rate
|76.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|16
|4s
|100
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|136
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|2788
|High Score
|182
|Average
|22.12
|Strike Rate
|49.50
|100s
|1
|50s
|12
|6s
|30
|4s
|335
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|5
|Runs
|14
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/6
|bestmatch
|2/6
|Average
|7.00
|econ
|2.80
|Strike Rate
|15.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|overs
|37.1
|Runs
|236
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|5/9
|bestmatch
|5/9
|Average
|11.80
|econ
|6.34
|Strike Rate
|11.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|74
|overs
|225.4
|Runs
|1535
|wickets
|85
|bestinning
|5/9
|bestmatch
|5/9
|Average
|18.05
|econ
|6.80
|Strike Rate
|15.9
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|89
|Innings
|87
|overs
|647
|Runs
|3160
|wickets
|102
|bestinning
|5/27
|bestmatch
|5/27
|Average
|30.98
|econ
|4.88
|Strike Rate
|38.0
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|130
|overs
|2052.1
|Runs
|6071
|wickets
|225
|bestinning
|7/61
|bestmatch
|8/85
|Average
|26.98
|econ
|2.95
|Strike Rate
|54.7
|4W
|14
|5W
|8
|10W
|0