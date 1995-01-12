                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Leus du Plooy

Leus du Plooy
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born
Age27 years, 7 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches85
Innings78
Not Out19
Runs1901
High Score92
Average32.22
Strike Rate128.88
100s0
50s11
6s55
4s142
Matches45
Innings42
Not Out10
Runs1865
High Score155
Average58.28
Strike Rate87.51
100s5
50s10
6s30
4s141
Matches85
Innings138
Not Out18
Runs5195
High Score186
Average43.29
Strike Rate49.49
100s15
50s27
6s41
4s602
Matches85
Innings14
overs28.2
Runs221
wickets13
bestinning4/15
bestmatch4/15
Average17.00
econ7.80
Strike Rate13.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches45
Innings21
overs66.3
Runs389
wickets11
bestinning3/19
bestmatch3/19
Average35.36
econ5.84
Strike Rate36.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches85
Innings63
overs323.5
Runs1363
wickets26
bestinning3/76
bestmatch3/76
Average52.42
econ4.20
Strike Rate74.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
