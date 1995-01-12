Leus du Plooy
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 7 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|78
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|1901
|High Score
|92
|Average
|32.22
|Strike Rate
|128.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|55
|4s
|142
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1865
|High Score
|155
|Average
|58.28
|Strike Rate
|87.51
|100s
|5
|50s
|10
|6s
|30
|4s
|141
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|138
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|5195
|High Score
|186
|Average
|43.29
|Strike Rate
|49.49
|100s
|15
|50s
|27
|6s
|41
|4s
|602
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|14
|overs
|28.2
|Runs
|221
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|4/15
|bestmatch
|4/15
|Average
|17.00
|econ
|7.80
|Strike Rate
|13.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|21
|overs
|66.3
|Runs
|389
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/19
|bestmatch
|3/19
|Average
|35.36
|econ
|5.84
|Strike Rate
|36.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|63
|overs
|323.5
|Runs
|1363
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|3/76
|bestmatch
|3/76
|Average
|52.42
|econ
|4.20
|Strike Rate
|74.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0