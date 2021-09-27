Jalaj Saxena
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 8 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|661
|High Score
|55
|Average
|16.52
|Strike Rate
|87.08
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|64
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|90
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|2035
|High Score
|133
|Average
|25.75
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|7
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|196
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|6334
|High Score
|194
|Average
|35.98
|Strike Rate
|54.15
|100s
|14
|50s
|31
|6s
|23
|4s
|911
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|58
|overs
|182.5
|Runs
|1248
|wickets
|64
|bestinning
|5/16
|bestmatch
|5/16
|Average
|19.50
|econ
|6.82
|Strike Rate
|17.1
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|94
|overs
|791.4
|Runs
|3496
|wickets
|117
|bestinning
|7/41
|bestmatch
|7/41
|Average
|29.88
|econ
|4.41
|Strike Rate
|40.5
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|202
|overs
|3426.3
|Runs
|9431
|wickets
|347
|bestinning
|8/45
|bestmatch
|16/154
|Average
|27.17
|econ
|2.75
|Strike Rate
|59.2
|4W
|11
|5W
|21
|10W
|5