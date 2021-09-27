                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Jalaj Saxena

Jalaj Saxena
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age35 years, 8 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches66
Innings51
Not Out11
Runs661
High Score55
Average16.52
Strike Rate87.08
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s64
Matches104
Innings90
Not Out11
Runs2035
High Score133
Average25.75
Strike Rate
100s3
50s7
6s0
4s0
Matches123
Innings196
Not Out20
Runs6334
High Score194
Average35.98
Strike Rate54.15
100s14
50s31
6s23
4s911
Matches66
Innings58
overs182.5
Runs1248
wickets64
bestinning5/16
bestmatch5/16
Average19.50
econ6.82
Strike Rate17.1
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches104
Innings94
overs791.4
Runs3496
wickets117
bestinning7/41
bestmatch7/41
Average29.88
econ4.41
Strike Rate40.5
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches123
Innings202
overs3426.3
Runs9431
wickets347
bestinning8/45
bestmatch16/154
Average27.17
econ2.75
Strike Rate59.2
4W11
5W21
10W5
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.