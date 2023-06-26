Innocent Kaia Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 6 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|17
|10
|28
|68
|42
|Innings
|4
|17
|10
|27
|67
|74
|Not Out
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Runs
|172
|440
|167
|500
|1646
|2146
|High Score
|67
|110
|54
|54
|110
|106
|Average
|43.00
|27.50
|16.70
|19.23
|25.71
|30.65
|Strike Rate
|59.93
|65.57
|94.88
|109.64
|71.78
|54.48
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|50S
|1
|2
|1
|1
|7
|12
|6S
|0
|5
|3
|8
|22
|8
|4S
|23
|40
|14
|52
|156
|271
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|17
|10
|28
|68
|42
|Innings
|0
|2
|2
|6
|22
|27
|overs
|0
|4.4
|2
|6.5
|79.1
|183.3
|Runs
|0
|22
|9
|84
|366
|594
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|25
|bestinning
|2/1
|4/44
|bestmatch
|2/1
|5/92
|Average
|28.15
|23.76
|econ
|4.71
|4.50
|12.29
|4.62
|3.23
|Strike Rate
|36.5
|44.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0