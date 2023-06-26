
Innocent Kaia Career, Biography & More

Innocent Kaia
NationalityZimbabwe
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 6 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches21710286842
Innings41710276774
Not Out010134
Runs17244016750016462146
High Score671105454110106
Average43.0027.5016.7019.2325.7130.65
Strike Rate59.9365.5794.88109.6471.7854.48
100S010032
50S1211712
6S0538228
4S23401452156271
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 21710286842
Innings 02262227
overs 04.426.579.1183.3
Runs 022984366594
wickets 00001325
bestinning 2/14/44
bestmatch 2/15/92
Average 28.1523.76
econ 4.714.5012.294.623.23
Strike Rate 36.544.0
4W 000002
5W 000000
10w 000000
