Jahmar Hamilton
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 11 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|5
|Average
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|8.19
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|5
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|31.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|111
|High Score
|32
|Average
|11.10
|Strike Rate
|74.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|7
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|54
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1180
|High Score
|78
|Average
|25.65
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|166
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|4317
|High Score
|130
|Average
|26.98
|Strike Rate
|100s
|6
|50s
|25
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0