John Campbell
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 11 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|40
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|888
|High Score
|68
|Average
|26.11
|Strike Rate
|52.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|8
|4s
|106
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|248
|High Score
|179
|Average
|49.60
|Strike Rate
|115.88
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|25
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|11
|High Score
|11
|Average
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|68.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|99
|High Score
|43
|Average
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|81.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|10
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1214
|High Score
|179
|Average
|31.12
|Strike Rate
|81.47
|100s
|1
|50s
|9
|6s
|23
|4s
|116
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|170
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|4897
|High Score
|156
|Average
|30.41
|Strike Rate
|59.96
|100s
|6
|50s
|23
|6s
|59
|4s
|571
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|2
|overs
|10.1
|Runs
|30
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.95
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|1
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|1
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|20
|overs
|118.3
|Runs
|543
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|4/43
|bestmatch
|4/43
|Average
|21.72
|econ
|4.58
|Strike Rate
|28.4
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|75
|overs
|600.3
|Runs
|1835
|wickets
|58
|bestinning
|7/73
|bestmatch
|8/93
|Average
|31.63
|econ
|3.05
|Strike Rate
|62.1
|4W
|4
|5W
|2
|10W
|0