John Campbell

John Campbell
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age28 years, 11 months, 3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches20
Innings40
Not Out6
Runs888
High Score68
Average26.11
Strike Rate52.17
100s0
50s3
6s8
4s106
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs248
High Score179
Average49.60
Strike Rate115.88
100s1
50s0
6s8
4s25
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs11
High Score11
Average5.50
Strike Rate68.75
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches10
Innings10
Not Out1
Runs99
High Score43
Average11.00
Strike Rate81.81
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s10
Matches43
Innings42
Not Out3
Runs1214
High Score179
Average31.12
Strike Rate81.47
100s1
50s9
6s23
4s116
Matches90
Innings170
Not Out9
Runs4897
High Score156
Average30.41
Strike Rate59.96
100s6
50s23
6s59
4s571
Matches20
Innings2
overs10.1
Runs30
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.95
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings1
overs1
Runs13
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ13.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings1
overs1
Runs1
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ1.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings1
overs1
Runs1
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ1.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches43
Innings20
overs118.3
Runs543
wickets25
bestinning4/43
bestmatch4/43
Average21.72
econ4.58
Strike Rate28.4
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches90
Innings75
overs600.3
Runs1835
wickets58
bestinning7/73
bestmatch8/93
Average31.63
econ3.05
Strike Rate62.1
4W4
5W2
10W0
