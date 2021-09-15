Kjorn Ottley
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 8 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|25
|High Score
|24
|Average
|12.50
|Strike Rate
|48.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|40
|High Score
|25
|Average
|20.00
|Strike Rate
|95.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|50
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1255
|High Score
|101
|Average
|29.18
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|30
|4s
|126
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|739
|High Score
|99
|Average
|22.39
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|5
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0