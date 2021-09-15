                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Brandon King

Brandon King
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born
Age27 years, 8 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches20
Innings20
Not Out2
Runs431
High Score91
Average23.94
Strike Rate75.88
100s0
50s3
6s11
4s40
Matches28
Innings26
Not Out1
Runs630
High Score68
Average25.20
Strike Rate127.01
100s0
50s5
6s20
4s73
Matches83
Innings77
Not Out9
Runs1767
High Score132
Average25.98
Strike Rate129.07
100s1
50s11
6s87
4s171
Matches48
Innings48
Not Out3
Runs1077
High Score97
Average23.93
Strike Rate73.41
100s0
50s5
6s30
4s90
Matches32
Innings59
Not Out2
Runs1986
High Score194
Average34.84
Strike Rate61.35
100s3
50s12
6s59
4s233
Matches20
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches83
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches48
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings5
overs10.5
Runs38
wickets1
bestinning1/4
bestmatch1/7
Average38.00
econ3.50
Strike Rate65.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
