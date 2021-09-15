Brandon King
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 8 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|431
|High Score
|91
|Average
|23.94
|Strike Rate
|75.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|11
|4s
|40
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|630
|High Score
|68
|Average
|25.20
|Strike Rate
|127.01
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|20
|4s
|73
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|77
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1767
|High Score
|132
|Average
|25.98
|Strike Rate
|129.07
|100s
|1
|50s
|11
|6s
|87
|4s
|171
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1077
|High Score
|97
|Average
|23.93
|Strike Rate
|73.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|30
|4s
|90
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|59
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1986
|High Score
|194
|Average
|34.84
|Strike Rate
|61.35
|100s
|3
|50s
|12
|6s
|59
|4s
|233
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|5
|overs
|10.5
|Runs
|38
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/7
|Average
|38.00
|econ
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|65.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0