Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age44 years, 6 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches31
Innings58
Not Out1
Runs1944
High Score212
Average34.10
Strike Rate48.05
100s5
50s11
6s3
4s272
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs10
High Score10
Average5.00
Strike Rate43.47
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches23
Innings23
Not Out1
Runs616
High Score95
Average28.00
Strike Rate129.14
100s0
50s6
6s11
4s75
Matches118
Innings117
Not Out7
Runs4849
High Score178
Average44.08
Strike Rate
100s10
50s33
6s0
4s0
Matches260
Innings421
Not Out38
Runs19410
High Score314
Average50.67
Strike Rate
100s57
50s91
6s0
4s0
Matches31
Innings1
overs11
Runs18
wickets2
bestinning2/18
bestmatch2/18
Average9.00
econ1.63
Strike Rate33.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches118
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches260
Innings0
overs23
Runs74
wickets2
bestinning2/18
bestmatch
Average37.00
econ3.21
Strike Rate69.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

