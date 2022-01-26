Wasim Jaffer
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|44 years, 6 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1944
|High Score
|212
|Average
|34.10
|Strike Rate
|48.05
|100s
|5
|50s
|11
|6s
|3
|4s
|272
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|10
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|43.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|616
|High Score
|95
|Average
|28.00
|Strike Rate
|129.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|11
|4s
|75
|Matches
|118
|Innings
|117
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|4849
|High Score
|178
|Average
|44.08
|Strike Rate
|100s
|10
|50s
|33
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|260
|Innings
|421
|Not Out
|38
|Runs
|19410
|High Score
|314
|Average
|50.67
|Strike Rate
|100s
|57
|50s
|91
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|1
|overs
|11
|Runs
|18
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/18
|bestmatch
|2/18
|Average
|9.00
|econ
|1.63
|Strike Rate
|33.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|118
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|260
|Innings
|0
|overs
|23
|Runs
|74
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/18
|bestmatch
|Average
|37.00
|econ
|3.21
|Strike Rate
|69.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0