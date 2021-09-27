Saurabh Kumar
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 3 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|148
|High Score
|33
|Average
|12.33
|Strike Rate
|128.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|12
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|173
|High Score
|44
|Average
|11.53
|Strike Rate
|95.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|18
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|67
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1657
|High Score
|133
|Average
|29.07
|Strike Rate
|74.03
|100s
|2
|50s
|9
|6s
|17
|4s
|236
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|33
|overs
|104.4
|Runs
|736
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|5/28
|bestmatch
|5/28
|Average
|30.66
|econ
|7.03
|Strike Rate
|26.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|24
|overs
|228.1
|Runs
|1000
|wickets
|37
|bestinning
|6/25
|bestmatch
|6/25
|Average
|27.02
|econ
|4.38
|Strike Rate
|37.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|87
|overs
|1921.4
|Runs
|5224
|wickets
|210
|bestinning
|7/32
|bestmatch
|14/65
|Average
|24.87
|econ
|2.71
|Strike Rate
|54.9
|4W
|10
|5W
|16
|10W
|6