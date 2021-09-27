                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Saurabh Kumar

Saurabh Kumar
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age29 years, 3 months, 23 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches33
Innings15
Not Out3
Runs148
High Score33
Average12.33
Strike Rate128.69
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s12
Matches25
Innings16
Not Out1
Runs173
High Score44
Average11.53
Strike Rate95.05
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s18
Matches49
Innings67
Not Out10
Runs1657
High Score133
Average29.07
Strike Rate74.03
100s2
50s9
6s17
4s236
Matches33
Innings33
overs104.4
Runs736
wickets24
bestinning5/28
bestmatch5/28
Average30.66
econ7.03
Strike Rate26.1
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches25
Innings24
overs228.1
Runs1000
wickets37
bestinning6/25
bestmatch6/25
Average27.02
econ4.38
Strike Rate37.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches49
Innings87
overs1921.4
Runs5224
wickets210
bestinning7/32
bestmatch14/65
Average24.87
econ2.71
Strike Rate54.9
4W10
5W16
10W6
