Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age41 years, 8 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches13
Innings22
Not Out3
Runs624
High Score148
Average32.84
Strike Rate40.31
100s1
50s3
6s2
4s64
Matches125
Innings110
Not Out24
Runs2753
High Score111
Average32.01
Strike Rate72.03
100s2
50s17
6s9
4s228
Matches75
Innings68
Not Out11
Runs1237
High Score70
Average21.70
Strike Rate102.99
100s0
50s7
6s26
4s117
Matches269
Innings248
Not Out42
Runs7763
High Score151
Average37.68
Strike Rate
100s6
50s59
6s0
4s0
Matches186
Innings289
Not Out24
Runs10229
High Score202
Average38.60
Strike Rate
100s19
50s59
6s0
4s0
Matches13
Innings1
overs3
Runs4
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ1.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches125
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches75
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches269
Innings0
overs194.2
Runs1009
wickets33
bestinning4/23
bestmatch4/23
Average30.57
econ5.19
Strike Rate35.3
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches186
Innings0
overs247.2
Runs715
wickets20
bestinning3/4
bestmatch
Average35.75
econ2.89
Strike Rate74.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

