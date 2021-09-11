Mohammad Kaif
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|41 years, 8 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|624
|High Score
|148
|Average
|32.84
|Strike Rate
|40.31
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|2
|4s
|64
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|110
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|2753
|High Score
|111
|Average
|32.01
|Strike Rate
|72.03
|100s
|2
|50s
|17
|6s
|9
|4s
|228
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1237
|High Score
|70
|Average
|21.70
|Strike Rate
|102.99
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|26
|4s
|117
|Matches
|269
|Innings
|248
|Not Out
|42
|Runs
|7763
|High Score
|151
|Average
|37.68
|Strike Rate
|100s
|6
|50s
|59
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|186
|Innings
|289
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|10229
|High Score
|202
|Average
|38.60
|Strike Rate
|100s
|19
|50s
|59
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|4
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|269
|Innings
|0
|overs
|194.2
|Runs
|1009
|wickets
|33
|bestinning
|4/23
|bestmatch
|4/23
|Average
|30.57
|econ
|5.19
|Strike Rate
|35.3
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|186
|Innings
|0
|overs
|247.2
|Runs
|715
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|3/4
|bestmatch
|Average
|35.75
|econ
|2.89
|Strike Rate
|74.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0