Chama Milind
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 11 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|226
|High Score
|26
|Average
|15.06
|Strike Rate
|129.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|16
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|400
|High Score
|42
|Average
|17.39
|Strike Rate
|82.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|12
|4s
|31
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|900
|High Score
|136
|Average
|23.07
|Strike Rate
|44.35
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|12
|4s
|123
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|52
|overs
|187.1
|Runs
|1427
|wickets
|83
|bestinning
|5/8
|bestmatch
|5/8
|Average
|17.19
|econ
|7.62
|Strike Rate
|13.5
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|45
|overs
|351.4
|Runs
|1880
|wickets
|82
|bestinning
|6/43
|bestmatch
|6/43
|Average
|22.92
|econ
|5.34
|Strike Rate
|25.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|64
|overs
|1023.3
|Runs
|3161
|wickets
|85
|bestinning
|5/28
|bestmatch
|7/71
|Average
|37.18
|econ
|3.08
|Strike Rate
|72.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0