                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Chama Milind

Chama Milind
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age27 years, 11 months, 20 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Matches53
Innings31
Not Out16
Runs226
High Score26
Average15.06
Strike Rate129.14
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s16
Matches45
Innings33
Not Out10
Runs400
High Score42
Average17.39
Strike Rate82.81
100s0
50s0
6s12
4s31
Matches39
Innings52
Not Out13
Runs900
High Score136
Average23.07
Strike Rate44.35
100s1
50s3
6s12
4s123
Matches53
Innings52
overs187.1
Runs1427
wickets83
bestinning5/8
bestmatch5/8
Average17.19
econ7.62
Strike Rate13.5
4W2
5W2
10W0
Matches45
Innings45
overs351.4
Runs1880
wickets82
bestinning6/43
bestmatch6/43
Average22.92
econ5.34
Strike Rate25.7
4W2
5W3
10W0
Matches39
Innings64
overs1023.3
Runs3161
wickets85
bestinning5/28
bestmatch7/71
Average37.18
econ3.08
Strike Rate72.2
4W2
5W2
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.