Munaf Patel
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 1 month12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|60
|High Score
|15
|Average
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|42.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|8
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|74
|High Score
|15
|Average
|6.72
|Strike Rate
|66.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|7
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|101
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|47
|High Score
|23
|Average
|5.87
|Strike Rate
|78.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|140
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|210
|High Score
|28
|Average
|8.40
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|82
|Not Out
|31
|Runs
|761
|High Score
|78
|Average
|14.92
|Strike Rate
|69.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|25
|overs
|443
|Runs
|1349
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|4/25
|bestmatch
|7/97
|Average
|38.54
|econ
|3.04
|Strike Rate
|75.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|67
|overs
|525.4
|Runs
|2603
|wickets
|86
|bestinning
|4/29
|bestmatch
|4/29
|Average
|30.26
|econ
|4.95
|Strike Rate
|36.6
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|10
|Runs
|86
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/25
|bestmatch
|2/25
|Average
|21.50
|econ
|8.60
|Strike Rate
|15.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|101
|Innings
|101
|overs
|366.5
|Runs
|2547
|wickets
|104
|bestinning
|5/21
|bestmatch
|5/21
|Average
|24.49
|econ
|6.94
|Strike Rate
|21.1
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|140
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1117.2
|Runs
|5155
|wickets
|173
|bestinning
|4/21
|bestmatch
|4/21
|Average
|29.79
|econ
|4.61
|Strike Rate
|38.7
|4W
|6
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2043.1
|Runs
|5645
|wickets
|231
|bestinning
|6/13
|bestmatch
|Average
|24.43
|econ
|2.76
|Strike Rate
|53.0
|4W
|14
|5W
|8
|10W
|2