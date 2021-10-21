                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Munaf Patel

Munaf Patel
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age39 years, 1 month12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches13
Innings14
Not Out6
Runs60
High Score15
Average7.50
Strike Rate42.25
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s8
Matches70
Innings27
Not Out16
Runs74
High Score15
Average6.72
Strike Rate66.07
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s7
Matches3
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches101
Innings22
Not Out14
Runs47
High Score23
Average5.87
Strike Rate78.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches140
Innings53
Not Out28
Runs210
High Score28
Average8.40
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches69
Innings82
Not Out31
Runs761
High Score78
Average14.92
Strike Rate69.05
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches13
Innings25
overs443
Runs1349
wickets35
bestinning4/25
bestmatch7/97
Average38.54
econ3.04
Strike Rate75.9
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches70
Innings67
overs525.4
Runs2603
wickets86
bestinning4/29
bestmatch4/29
Average30.26
econ4.95
Strike Rate36.6
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs10
Runs86
wickets4
bestinning2/25
bestmatch2/25
Average21.50
econ8.60
Strike Rate15.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches101
Innings101
overs366.5
Runs2547
wickets104
bestinning5/21
bestmatch5/21
Average24.49
econ6.94
Strike Rate21.1
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches140
Innings0
overs1117.2
Runs5155
wickets173
bestinning4/21
bestmatch4/21
Average29.79
econ4.61
Strike Rate38.7
4W6
5W0
10W0
Matches69
Innings0
overs2043.1
Runs5645
wickets231
bestinning6/13
bestmatch
Average24.43
econ2.76
Strike Rate53.0
4W14
5W8
10W2
