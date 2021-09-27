                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shreevats Goswami

Shreevats Goswami
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age33 years, 3 months, 6 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches104
Innings94
Not Out9
Runs2311
High Score86
Average27.18
Strike Rate117.54
100s0
50s13
6s39
4s258
Matches91
Innings91
Not Out7
Runs3185
High Score149
Average37.91
Strike Rate73.10
100s6
50s16
6s26
4s352
Matches55
Innings89
Not Out6
Runs2534
High Score225
Average30.53
Strike Rate48.22
100s4
50s11
6s9
4s349
Matches104
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches91
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches55
Innings2
overs3
Runs14
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
