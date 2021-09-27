Shreevats Goswami
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 3 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|94
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2311
|High Score
|86
|Average
|27.18
|Strike Rate
|117.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|13
|6s
|39
|4s
|258
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|91
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|3185
|High Score
|149
|Average
|37.91
|Strike Rate
|73.10
|100s
|6
|50s
|16
|6s
|26
|4s
|352
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|89
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|2534
|High Score
|225
|Average
|30.53
|Strike Rate
|48.22
|100s
|4
|50s
|11
|6s
|9
|4s
|349
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3
|Runs
|14
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0