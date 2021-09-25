Sachin Baby
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 8 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|72
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1671
|High Score
|79
|Average
|27.39
|Strike Rate
|131.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|52
|4s
|137
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|81
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2952
|High Score
|127
|Average
|41.00
|Strike Rate
|81.38
|100s
|3
|50s
|21
|6s
|37
|4s
|241
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|116
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|3536
|High Score
|250
|Average
|32.74
|Strike Rate
|44.18
|100s
|7
|50s
|17
|6s
|41
|4s
|352
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|18
|overs
|33.2
|Runs
|261
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/4
|bestmatch
|2/4
|Average
|32.62
|econ
|7.82
|Strike Rate
|25.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|28
|overs
|102.4
|Runs
|591
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|2/5
|bestmatch
|2/5
|Average
|42.21
|econ
|5.75
|Strike Rate
|44.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|36
|overs
|161
|Runs
|522
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|3/24
|bestmatch
|3/24
|Average
|52.20
|econ
|3.24
|Strike Rate
|96.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0