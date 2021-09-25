                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Sachin Baby

Sachin Baby
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age33 years, 8 months, 6 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches88
Innings72
Not Out11
Runs1671
High Score79
Average27.39
Strike Rate131.05
100s0
50s8
6s52
4s137
Matches86
Innings81
Not Out9
Runs2952
High Score127
Average41.00
Strike Rate81.38
100s3
50s21
6s37
4s241
Matches75
Innings116
Not Out8
Runs3536
High Score250
Average32.74
Strike Rate44.18
100s7
50s17
6s41
4s352
Matches88
Innings18
overs33.2
Runs261
wickets8
bestinning2/4
bestmatch2/4
Average32.62
econ7.82
Strike Rate25.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches86
Innings28
overs102.4
Runs591
wickets14
bestinning2/5
bestmatch2/5
Average42.21
econ5.75
Strike Rate44.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches75
Innings36
overs161
Runs522
wickets10
bestinning3/24
bestmatch3/24
Average52.20
econ3.24
Strike Rate96.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.