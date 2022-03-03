                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Baba Indrajith

Baba Indrajith
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age28 years, 1 month16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches23
Innings21
Not Out2
Runs340
High Score46
Average17.89
Strike Rate101.49
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s22
Matches41
Innings37
Not Out11
Runs1154
High Score101
Average44.38
Strike Rate90.58
100s1
50s8
6s16
4s84
Matches56
Innings81
Not Out10
Runs3788
High Score200
Average53.35
Strike Rate52.04
100s12
50s19
6s22
4s427
Matches23
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings2
overs3.5
Runs31
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.08
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings4
overs21
Runs93
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.42
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
