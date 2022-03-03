Baba Indrajith
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 1 month16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|340
|High Score
|46
|Average
|17.89
|Strike Rate
|101.49
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|22
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1154
|High Score
|101
|Average
|44.38
|Strike Rate
|90.58
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|16
|4s
|84
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|81
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|3788
|High Score
|200
|Average
|53.35
|Strike Rate
|52.04
|100s
|12
|50s
|19
|6s
|22
|4s
|427
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3.5
|Runs
|31
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.08
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|4
|overs
|21
|Runs
|93
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.42
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0