Lakshmipathy Balaji
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 10 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|51
|High Score
|31
|Average
|5.66
|Strike Rate
|40.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|5
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|120
|High Score
|21
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|78.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|8
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|54
|High Score
|15
|Average
|4.90
|Strike Rate
|87.09
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|4
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|328
|High Score
|28
|Average
|9.37
|Strike Rate
|74.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|106
|Innings
|115
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|1202
|High Score
|49
|Average
|12.14
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|15
|overs
|292.4
|Runs
|1004
|wickets
|27
|bestinning
|5/76
|bestmatch
|9/171
|Average
|37.18
|econ
|3.43
|Strike Rate
|65.00
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|30
|overs
|241.1
|Runs
|1344
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|4/48
|bestmatch
|4/48
|Average
|39.52
|econ
|5.57
|Strike Rate
|42.50
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|16
|Runs
|121
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|3/19
|bestmatch
|3/19
|Average
|12.10
|econ
|7.56
|Strike Rate
|9.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|104
|overs
|360.1
|Runs
|2797
|wickets
|126
|bestinning
|5/24
|bestmatch
|5/24
|Average
|22.19
|econ
|7.76
|Strike Rate
|17.10
|4W
|5
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|0
|overs
|855.1
|Runs
|4257
|wickets
|145
|bestinning
|5/36
|bestmatch
|5/36
|Average
|29.35
|econ
|4.97
|Strike Rate
|35.30
|4W
|2
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|106
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3049.5
|Runs
|8615
|wickets
|330
|bestinning
|7/42
|bestmatch
|Average
|26.10
|econ
|2.82
|Strike Rate
|55.4
|4W
|18
|5W
|16
|10W
|4