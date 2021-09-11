                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Lakshmipathy Balaji

Lakshmipathy Balaji
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age40 years, 10 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches8
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs51
High Score31
Average5.66
Strike Rate40.47
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s5
Matches30
Innings16
Not Out6
Runs120
High Score21
Average12.00
Strike Rate78.94
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s8
Matches5
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches104
Innings20
Not Out9
Runs54
High Score15
Average4.90
Strike Rate87.09
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s4
Matches100
Innings52
Not Out17
Runs328
High Score28
Average9.37
Strike Rate74.71
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches106
Innings115
Not Out16
Runs1202
High Score49
Average12.14
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings15
overs292.4
Runs1004
wickets27
bestinning5/76
bestmatch9/171
Average37.18
econ3.43
Strike Rate65.00
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches30
Innings30
overs241.1
Runs1344
wickets34
bestinning4/48
bestmatch4/48
Average39.52
econ5.57
Strike Rate42.50
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs16
Runs121
wickets10
bestinning3/19
bestmatch3/19
Average12.10
econ7.56
Strike Rate9.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches104
Innings104
overs360.1
Runs2797
wickets126
bestinning5/24
bestmatch5/24
Average22.19
econ7.76
Strike Rate17.10
4W5
5W1
10W0
Matches100
Innings0
overs855.1
Runs4257
wickets145
bestinning5/36
bestmatch5/36
Average29.35
econ4.97
Strike Rate35.30
4W2
5W3
10W0
Matches106
Innings0
overs3049.5
Runs8615
wickets330
bestinning7/42
bestmatch
Average26.10
econ2.82
Strike Rate55.4
4W18
5W16
10W4
