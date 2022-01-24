                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

S Badrinath

S Badrinath
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age41 years, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches2
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs63
High Score56
Average21.00
Strike Rate35.39
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s8
Matches7
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs79
High Score27
Average15.80
Strike Rate45.93
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs43
High Score43
Average43.00
Strike Rate116.21
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches142
Innings110
Not Out30
Runs2300
High Score71
Average28.75
Strike Rate112.74
100s0
50s13
6s42
4s217
Matches144
Innings132
Not Out19
Runs4164
High Score134
Average36.84
Strike Rate75.09
100s6
50s28
6s0
4s0
Matches145
Innings216
Not Out28
Runs10245
High Score250
Average54.49
Strike Rate
100s32
50s45
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches142
Innings2
overs3
Runs22
wickets1
bestinning1/16
bestmatch1/16
Average22.00
econ7.33
Strike Rate18.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches144
Innings0
overs164.2
Runs868
wickets19
bestinning4/43
bestmatch4/43
Average45.68
econ5.28
Strike Rate51.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches145
Innings0
overs226.3
Runs741
wickets14
bestinning2/19
bestmatch
Average52.92
econ3.27
Strike Rate97.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.