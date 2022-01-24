S Badrinath
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|41 years, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|63
|High Score
|56
|Average
|21.00
|Strike Rate
|35.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|8
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|79
|High Score
|27
|Average
|15.80
|Strike Rate
|45.93
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|43
|High Score
|43
|Average
|43.00
|Strike Rate
|116.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|110
|Not Out
|30
|Runs
|2300
|High Score
|71
|Average
|28.75
|Strike Rate
|112.74
|100s
|0
|50s
|13
|6s
|42
|4s
|217
|Matches
|144
|Innings
|132
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|4164
|High Score
|134
|Average
|36.84
|Strike Rate
|75.09
|100s
|6
|50s
|28
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|145
|Innings
|216
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|10245
|High Score
|250
|Average
|54.49
|Strike Rate
|100s
|32
|50s
|45
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3
|Runs
|22
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/16
|bestmatch
|1/16
|Average
|22.00
|econ
|7.33
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|144
|Innings
|0
|overs
|164.2
|Runs
|868
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|4/43
|bestmatch
|4/43
|Average
|45.68
|econ
|5.28
|Strike Rate
|51.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|145
|Innings
|0
|overs
|226.3
|Runs
|741
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|2/19
|bestmatch
|Average
|52.92
|econ
|3.27
|Strike Rate
|97.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0