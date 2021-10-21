                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age37 years, 9 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches29
Innings40
Not Out5
Runs1105
High Score102
Average31.57
Strike Rate53.22
100s1
50s6
6s18
4s131
Matches120
Innings87
Not Out21
Runs1544
High Score83
Average23.39
Strike Rate79.54
100s0
50s5
6s37
4s142
Matches24
Innings14
Not Out7
Runs172
High Score33
Average24.57
Strike Rate119.44
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s9
Matches181
Innings142
Not Out54
Runs2020
High Score65
Average22.95
Strike Rate124.07
100s0
50s2
6s70
4s150
Matches193
Innings143
Not Out33
Runs2454
High Score83
Average22.30
Strike Rate79.85
100s0
50s9
6s0
4s0
Matches122
Innings179
Not Out29
Runs4559
High Score121
Average30.39
Strike Rate
100s3
50s26
6s0
4s0
Matches29
Innings54
overs980.4
Runs3226
wickets100
bestinning7/59
bestmatch12/126
Average32.26
econ3.28
Strike Rate58.8
4W2
5W7
10W2
Matches120
Innings118
overs975.5
Runs5142
wickets173
bestinning5/27
bestmatch5/27
Average29.72
econ5.26
Strike Rate33.8
4W5
5W2
10W0
Matches24
Innings23
overs77
Runs618
wickets28
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average22.07
econ8.02
Strike Rate16.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches181
Innings175
overs601
Runs4568
wickets173
bestinning5/13
bestmatch5/13
Average26.40
econ7.60
Strike Rate20.8
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches193
Innings0
overs1560.5
Runs7898
wickets272
bestinning5/27
bestmatch5/27
Average29.03
econ5.06
Strike Rate34.4
4W7
5W2
10W0
Matches122
Innings0
overs3505.4
Runs10880
wickets384
bestinning7/35
bestmatch
Average28.33
econ3.10
Strike Rate54.7
4W0
5W19
10W3
