Irfan Pathan
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 9 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|40
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1105
|High Score
|102
|Average
|31.57
|Strike Rate
|53.22
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|18
|4s
|131
|Matches
|120
|Innings
|87
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|1544
|High Score
|83
|Average
|23.39
|Strike Rate
|79.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|37
|4s
|142
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|172
|High Score
|33
|Average
|24.57
|Strike Rate
|119.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|9
|Matches
|181
|Innings
|142
|Not Out
|54
|Runs
|2020
|High Score
|65
|Average
|22.95
|Strike Rate
|124.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|70
|4s
|150
|Matches
|193
|Innings
|143
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|2454
|High Score
|83
|Average
|22.30
|Strike Rate
|79.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|179
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|4559
|High Score
|121
|Average
|30.39
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|26
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|54
|overs
|980.4
|Runs
|3226
|wickets
|100
|bestinning
|7/59
|bestmatch
|12/126
|Average
|32.26
|econ
|3.28
|Strike Rate
|58.8
|4W
|2
|5W
|7
|10W
|2
|Matches
|120
|Innings
|118
|overs
|975.5
|Runs
|5142
|wickets
|173
|bestinning
|5/27
|bestmatch
|5/27
|Average
|29.72
|econ
|5.26
|Strike Rate
|33.8
|4W
|5
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|23
|overs
|77
|Runs
|618
|wickets
|28
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|22.07
|econ
|8.02
|Strike Rate
|16.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|181
|Innings
|175
|overs
|601
|Runs
|4568
|wickets
|173
|bestinning
|5/13
|bestmatch
|5/13
|Average
|26.40
|econ
|7.60
|Strike Rate
|20.8
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|193
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1560.5
|Runs
|7898
|wickets
|272
|bestinning
|5/27
|bestmatch
|5/27
|Average
|29.03
|econ
|5.06
|Strike Rate
|34.4
|4W
|7
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3505.4
|Runs
|10880
|wickets
|384
|bestinning
|7/35
|bestmatch
|Average
|28.33
|econ
|3.10
|Strike Rate
|54.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|19
|10W
|3