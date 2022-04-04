                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ravikumar Samarth

Ravikumar Samarth
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 7 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches23
Innings21
Not Out1
Runs275
High Score40
Average13.75
Strike Rate94.50
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s27
Matches45
Innings43
Not Out5
Runs2078
High Score192
Average54.68
Strike Rate87.27
100s7
50s11
6s10
4s208
Matches70
Innings122
Not Out7
Runs4487
High Score235
Average39.01
Strike Rate49.97
100s10
50s24
6s12
4s521
Matches23
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches45
Innings3
overs12
Runs51
wickets1
bestinning1/14
bestmatch1/14
Average51.00
econ4.25
Strike Rate72.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches70
Innings36
overs105
Runs415
wickets6
bestinning2/67
bestmatch2/67
Average69.16
econ3.95
Strike Rate105.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
