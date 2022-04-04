Ravikumar Samarth
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 7 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|275
|High Score
|40
|Average
|13.75
|Strike Rate
|94.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|27
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2078
|High Score
|192
|Average
|54.68
|Strike Rate
|87.27
|100s
|7
|50s
|11
|6s
|10
|4s
|208
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|122
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|4487
|High Score
|235
|Average
|39.01
|Strike Rate
|49.97
|100s
|10
|50s
|24
|6s
|12
|4s
|521
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|3
|overs
|12
|Runs
|51
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/14
|bestmatch
|1/14
|Average
|51.00
|econ
|4.25
|Strike Rate
|72.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|36
|overs
|105
|Runs
|415
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/67
|bestmatch
|2/67
|Average
|69.16
|econ
|3.95
|Strike Rate
|105.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0