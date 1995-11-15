                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ashwin Hebbar

Ashwin Hebbar
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age26 years, 9 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches41
Innings39
Not Out7
Runs1117
High Score103
Average34.90
Strike Rate125.08
100s1
50s7
6s37
4s112
Matches36
Innings36
Not Out2
Runs1023
High Score101
Average30.08
Strike Rate76.28
100s2
50s4
6s22
4s114
Matches22
Innings32
Not Out7
Runs680
High Score77
Average27.20
Strike Rate49.52
100s0
50s3
6s12
4s75
Matches41
Innings11
overs26
Runs238
wickets7
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average34.00
econ9.15
Strike Rate22.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches36
Innings7
overs24
Runs136
wickets3
bestinning2/27
bestmatch2/27
Average45.33
econ5.66
Strike Rate48.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings19
overs89
Runs290
wickets3
bestinning2/16
bestmatch2/33
Average96.66
econ3.25
Strike Rate178.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
