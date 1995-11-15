Ashwin Hebbar
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 9 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1117
|High Score
|103
|Average
|34.90
|Strike Rate
|125.08
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|37
|4s
|112
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1023
|High Score
|101
|Average
|30.08
|Strike Rate
|76.28
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|22
|4s
|114
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|680
|High Score
|77
|Average
|27.20
|Strike Rate
|49.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|12
|4s
|75
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|11
|overs
|26
|Runs
|238
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|34.00
|econ
|9.15
|Strike Rate
|22.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|7
|overs
|24
|Runs
|136
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/27
|bestmatch
|2/27
|Average
|45.33
|econ
|5.66
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|19
|overs
|89
|Runs
|290
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/16
|bestmatch
|2/33
|Average
|96.66
|econ
|3.25
|Strike Rate
|178.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0