Pradeep Sangwan
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 9 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|262
|High Score
|29
|Average
|11.90
|Strike Rate
|108.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|26
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|526
|High Score
|69
|Average
|23.90
|Strike Rate
|92.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|15
|4s
|40
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|79
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|1275
|High Score
|100
|Average
|19.61
|Strike Rate
|52.31
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|28
|4s
|145
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|99
|overs
|347.4
|Runs
|2667
|wickets
|103
|bestinning
|3/13
|bestmatch
|3/13
|Average
|25.89
|econ
|7.67
|Strike Rate
|20.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|55
|overs
|460.5
|Runs
|2505
|wickets
|94
|bestinning
|5/41
|bestmatch
|5/41
|Average
|26.64
|econ
|5.43
|Strike Rate
|29.4
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|104
|overs
|1708
|Runs
|5418
|wickets
|178
|bestinning
|7/38
|bestmatch
|9/126
|Average
|30.43
|econ
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|57.5
|4W
|9
|5W
|6
|10W
|0