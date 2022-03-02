                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Pradeep Sangwan

Pradeep Sangwan
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 9 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Matches100
Innings44
Not Out22
Runs262
High Score29
Average11.90
Strike Rate108.71
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s26
Matches56
Innings33
Not Out11
Runs526
High Score69
Average23.90
Strike Rate92.28
100s0
50s2
6s15
4s40
Matches58
Innings79
Not Out14
Runs1275
High Score100
Average19.61
Strike Rate52.31
100s1
50s4
6s28
4s145
Matches100
Innings99
overs347.4
Runs2667
wickets103
bestinning3/13
bestmatch3/13
Average25.89
econ7.67
Strike Rate20.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings55
overs460.5
Runs2505
wickets94
bestinning5/41
bestmatch5/41
Average26.64
econ5.43
Strike Rate29.4
4W2
5W2
10W0
Matches58
Innings104
overs1708
Runs5418
wickets178
bestinning7/38
bestmatch9/126
Average30.43
econ3.17
Strike Rate57.5
4W9
5W6
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.