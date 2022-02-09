                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Fazle Mahmud

Fazle Mahmud
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age34 years, 8 months, 11 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches46
Innings40
Not Out4
Runs799
High Score71
Average22.19
Strike Rate108.55
100s0
50s3
6s30
4s64
Matches115
Innings109
Not Out13
Runs3429
High Score149
Average35.71
Strike Rate73.08
100s9
50s18
6s75
4s268
Matches96
Innings160
Not Out4
Runs5368
High Score195
Average34.41
Strike Rate53.27
100s10
50s28
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings1
overs3
Runs16
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches46
Innings3
overs5
Runs50
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches115
Innings0
overs228.1
Runs1191
wickets28
bestinning3/18
bestmatch3/18
Average42.53
econ5.21
Strike Rate48.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches96
Innings0
overs451
Runs1452
wickets32
bestinning4/55
bestmatch4/80
Average45.37
econ3.21
Strike Rate84.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.