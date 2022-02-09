Fazle Mahmud
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 8 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|40
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|799
|High Score
|71
|Average
|22.19
|Strike Rate
|108.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|30
|4s
|64
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|109
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|3429
|High Score
|149
|Average
|35.71
|Strike Rate
|73.08
|100s
|9
|50s
|18
|6s
|75
|4s
|268
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|160
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|5368
|High Score
|195
|Average
|34.41
|Strike Rate
|53.27
|100s
|10
|50s
|28
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|3
|overs
|5
|Runs
|50
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|0
|overs
|228.1
|Runs
|1191
|wickets
|28
|bestinning
|3/18
|bestmatch
|3/18
|Average
|42.53
|econ
|5.21
|Strike Rate
|48.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|0
|overs
|451
|Runs
|1452
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|4/55
|bestmatch
|4/80
|Average
|45.37
|econ
|3.21
|Strike Rate
|84.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0