Salman Hossain

Salman Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age27 years, 2 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches13
Innings9
Not Out3
Runs105
High Score21
Average17.50
Strike Rate82.03
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches60
Innings57
Not Out7
Runs1447
High Score110
Average28.94
Strike Rate75.40
100s1
50s12
6s13
4s143
Matches55
Innings89
Not Out5
Runs2448
High Score152
Average29.14
Strike Rate47.28
100s2
50s15
6s13
4s314
Matches13
Innings1
overs1
Runs7
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches60
Innings37
overs155.5
Runs896
wickets18
bestinning3/27
bestmatch3/27
Average49.77
econ5.74
Strike Rate51.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches55
Innings43
overs325.4
Runs1066
wickets32
bestinning5/31
bestmatch7/66
Average33.31
econ3.27
Strike Rate61.0
4W1
5W1
10W0
