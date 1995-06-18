Salman Hossain
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 2 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|105
|High Score
|21
|Average
|17.50
|Strike Rate
|82.03
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|57
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1447
|High Score
|110
|Average
|28.94
|Strike Rate
|75.40
|100s
|1
|50s
|12
|6s
|13
|4s
|143
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|89
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2448
|High Score
|152
|Average
|29.14
|Strike Rate
|47.28
|100s
|2
|50s
|15
|6s
|13
|4s
|314
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|7
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|37
|overs
|155.5
|Runs
|896
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|3/27
|Average
|49.77
|econ
|5.74
|Strike Rate
|51.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|43
|overs
|325.4
|Runs
|1066
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|5/31
|bestmatch
|7/66
|Average
|33.31
|econ
|3.27
|Strike Rate
|61.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0