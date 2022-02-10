Mizanur Rahman
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|743
|High Score
|100
|Average
|24.76
|Strike Rate
|121.00
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|26
|4s
|77
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|85
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2416
|High Score
|115
|Average
|28.42
|Strike Rate
|79.86
|100s
|4
|50s
|11
|6s
|67
|4s
|278
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|133
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|3925
|High Score
|176
|Average
|31.15
|Strike Rate
|63.34
|100s
|12
|50s
|11
|6s
|38
|4s
|534
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|3
|overs
|2.1
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0