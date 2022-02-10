                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mizanur Rahman

NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches37
Innings34
Not Out4
Runs743
High Score100
Average24.76
Strike Rate121.00
100s1
50s5
6s26
4s77
Matches86
Innings85
Not Out0
Runs2416
High Score115
Average28.42
Strike Rate79.86
100s4
50s11
6s67
4s278
Matches74
Innings133
Not Out7
Runs3925
High Score176
Average31.15
Strike Rate63.34
100s12
50s11
6s38
4s534
Matches37
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches86
Innings1
overs1
Runs11
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ11.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches74
Innings3
overs2.1
Runs13
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
