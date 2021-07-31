Alex Carey
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|451
|High Score
|93
|Average
|32.21
|Strike Rate
|53.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|2
|4s
|42
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1417
|High Score
|106
|Average
|35.42
|Strike Rate
|88.84
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|12
|4s
|132
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|233
|High Score
|37
|Average
|11.09
|Strike Rate
|108.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|19
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|89
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|2229
|High Score
|101
|Average
|28.21
|Strike Rate
|127.44
|100s
|2
|50s
|11
|6s
|62
|4s
|211
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|91
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|2859
|High Score
|128
|Average
|35.73
|Strike Rate
|87.45
|100s
|3
|50s
|16
|6s
|27
|4s
|303
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|96
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2943
|High Score
|143
|Average
|33.82
|Strike Rate
|58.38
|100s
|5
|50s
|16
|6s
|21
|4s
|335
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0