Alex Carey

Alex Carey
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born
Age30 years, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches10
Innings15
Not Out1
Runs451
High Score93
Average32.21
Strike Rate53.56
100s0
50s3
6s2
4s42
Matches53
Innings48
Not Out8
Runs1417
High Score106
Average35.42
Strike Rate88.84
100s1
50s6
6s12
4s132
Matches38
Innings26
Not Out5
Runs233
High Score37
Average11.09
Strike Rate108.37
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s19
Matches103
Innings89
Not Out10
Runs2229
High Score101
Average28.21
Strike Rate127.44
100s2
50s11
6s62
4s211
Matches96
Innings91
Not Out11
Runs2859
High Score128
Average35.73
Strike Rate87.45
100s3
50s16
6s27
4s303
Matches56
Innings96
Not Out9
Runs2943
High Score143
Average33.82
Strike Rate58.38
100s5
50s16
6s21
4s335
Matches10
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches53
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches38
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches103
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches96
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
