Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age28 years, 10 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches66
Innings61
Not Out6
Runs1563
High Score106
Average28.41
Strike Rate144.72
100s1
50s8
6s61
4s165
Matches41
Innings38
Not Out1
Runs1266
High Score107
Average34.21
Strike Rate77.38
100s2
50s7
6s16
4s140
Matches16
Innings23
Not Out0
Runs553
High Score61
Average24.04
Strike Rate50.68
100s0
50s3
6s3
4s79
Matches66
Innings1
overs1
Runs5
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
