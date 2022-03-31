Jitesh Sharma
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 10 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|61
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1563
|High Score
|106
|Average
|28.41
|Strike Rate
|144.72
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|61
|4s
|165
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1266
|High Score
|107
|Average
|34.21
|Strike Rate
|77.38
|100s
|2
|50s
|7
|6s
|16
|4s
|140
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|553
|High Score
|61
|Average
|24.04
|Strike Rate
|50.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|3
|4s
|79
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|5
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0