Lukman Meriwala
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 8 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|9
|Average
|9.50
|Strike Rate
|76.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|133
|High Score
|20
|Average
|13.30
|Strike Rate
|60.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|13
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|101
|High Score
|14
|Average
|7.76
|Strike Rate
|42.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|19
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|48
|overs
|173.5
|Runs
|1197
|wickets
|77
|bestinning
|5/8
|bestmatch
|5/8
|Average
|15.54
|econ
|6.88
|Strike Rate
|13.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|41
|overs
|297.5
|Runs
|1386
|wickets
|54
|bestinning
|3/24
|bestmatch
|3/24
|Average
|25.66
|econ
|4.65
|Strike Rate
|33.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|29
|overs
|450.3
|Runs
|1226
|wickets
|59
|bestinning
|6/25
|bestmatch
|10/61
|Average
|20.77
|econ
|2.72
|Strike Rate
|45.8
|4W
|2
|5W
|3
|10W
|1