Lukman Meriwala

Lukman Meriwala
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 8 months, 13 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
Matches49
Innings6
Not Out4
Runs19
High Score9
Average9.50
Strike Rate76.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches41
Innings23
Not Out13
Runs133
High Score20
Average13.30
Strike Rate60.45
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s13
Matches17
Innings23
Not Out10
Runs101
High Score14
Average7.76
Strike Rate42.61
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s19
Matches49
Innings48
overs173.5
Runs1197
wickets77
bestinning5/8
bestmatch5/8
Average15.54
econ6.88
Strike Rate13.5
4W1
5W3
10W0
Matches41
Innings41
overs297.5
Runs1386
wickets54
bestinning3/24
bestmatch3/24
Average25.66
econ4.65
Strike Rate33.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings29
overs450.3
Runs1226
wickets59
bestinning6/25
bestmatch10/61
Average20.77
econ2.72
Strike Rate45.8
4W2
5W3
10W1
