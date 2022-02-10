Nahidul Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 1 month5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|417
|High Score
|58
|Average
|14.89
|Strike Rate
|117.13
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|14
|4s
|31
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|76
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1601
|High Score
|92
|Average
|24.25
|Strike Rate
|90.19
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|47
|4s
|125
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1142
|High Score
|175
|Average
|27.19
|Strike Rate
|50.84
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|21
|4s
|109
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|53
|overs
|147.5
|Runs
|900
|wickets
|42
|bestinning
|3/5
|bestmatch
|3/5
|Average
|21.42
|econ
|6.08
|Strike Rate
|21.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|84
|overs
|612.1
|Runs
|2657
|wickets
|67
|bestinning
|3/56
|bestmatch
|3/56
|Average
|39.65
|econ
|4.34
|Strike Rate
|54.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|57
|overs
|793.1
|Runs
|2034
|wickets
|53
|bestinning
|5/104
|bestmatch
|10/234
|Average
|38.37
|econ
|2.56
|Strike Rate
|89.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|1