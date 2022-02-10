                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Nahidul Islam

Nahidul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age29 years, 1 month5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches63
Innings39
Not Out11
Runs417
High Score58
Average14.89
Strike Rate117.13
100s0
50s1
6s14
4s31
Matches88
Innings76
Not Out10
Runs1601
High Score92
Average24.25
Strike Rate90.19
100s0
50s8
6s47
4s125
Matches37
Innings47
Not Out5
Runs1142
High Score175
Average27.19
Strike Rate50.84
100s1
50s5
6s21
4s109
Matches63
Innings53
overs147.5
Runs900
wickets42
bestinning3/5
bestmatch3/5
Average21.42
econ6.08
Strike Rate21.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches88
Innings84
overs612.1
Runs2657
wickets67
bestinning3/56
bestmatch3/56
Average39.65
econ4.34
Strike Rate54.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches37
Innings57
overs793.1
Runs2034
wickets53
bestinning5/104
bestmatch10/234
Average38.37
econ2.56
Strike Rate89.7
4W2
5W2
10W1
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.