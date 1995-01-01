Tapash Baisya
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 7 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|40
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|384
|High Score
|66
|Average
|11.29
|Strike Rate
|49.93
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|2
|4s
|47
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|336
|High Score
|35
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|58.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|26
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|21
|High Score
|15
|Average
|21.00
|Strike Rate
|233.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|82
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|890
|High Score
|68
|Average
|15.08
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|140
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|1878
|High Score
|112
|Average
|15.02
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|29
|overs
|561.4
|Runs
|2137
|wickets
|36
|bestinning
|4/72
|bestmatch
|6/117
|Average
|59.36
|econ
|3.80
|Strike Rate
|93.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|56
|overs
|434.4
|Runs
|2452
|wickets
|59
|bestinning
|4/16
|bestmatch
|4/16
|Average
|41.55
|econ
|5.64
|Strike Rate
|44.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|24
|Runs
|223
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/17
|bestmatch
|2/17
|Average
|31.85
|econ
|9.29
|Strike Rate
|20.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|0
|overs
|885.5
|Runs
|4412
|wickets
|137
|bestinning
|4/16
|bestmatch
|4/16
|Average
|32.20
|econ
|4.98
|Strike Rate
|38.7
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1995.1
|Runs
|6216
|wickets
|192
|bestinning
|6/37
|bestmatch
|Average
|32.37
|econ
|3.11
|Strike Rate
|62.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|3
|10W
|0