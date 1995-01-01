                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tapash Baisya

Tapash Baisya
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age39 years, 7 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches21
Innings40
Not Out6
Runs384
High Score66
Average11.29
Strike Rate49.93
100s0
50s2
6s2
4s47
Matches56
Innings41
Not Out13
Runs336
High Score35
Average12.00
Strike Rate58.33
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s26
Matches8
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs21
High Score15
Average21.00
Strike Rate233.33
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s0
Matches121
Innings82
Not Out23
Runs890
High Score68
Average15.08
Strike Rate
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches85
Innings140
Not Out15
Runs1878
High Score112
Average15.02
Strike Rate
100s1
50s6
6s0
4s0
Matches21
Innings29
overs561.4
Runs2137
wickets36
bestinning4/72
bestmatch6/117
Average59.36
econ3.80
Strike Rate93.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings56
overs434.4
Runs2452
wickets59
bestinning4/16
bestmatch4/16
Average41.55
econ5.64
Strike Rate44.2
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings8
overs24
Runs223
wickets7
bestinning2/17
bestmatch2/17
Average31.85
econ9.29
Strike Rate20.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches121
Innings0
overs885.5
Runs4412
wickets137
bestinning4/16
bestmatch4/16
Average32.20
econ4.98
Strike Rate38.7
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches85
Innings0
overs1995.1
Runs6216
wickets192
bestinning6/37
bestmatch
Average32.37
econ3.11
Strike Rate62.3
4W0
5W3
10W0
