Brydon Carse Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 6 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|2
|76
|18
|41
|Innings
|6
|0
|56
|9
|53
|Not Out
|2
|0
|16
|2
|13
|Runs
|77
|0
|738
|96
|1274
|High Score
|31
|0
|58
|31
|108
|Average
|19.25
|18.45
|13.71
|31.85
|Strike Rate
|79.38
|140.03
|78.68
|55.95
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|6S
|0
|0
|30
|1
|21
|4S
|7
|0
|45
|7
|154
|Matches
|9
|2
|76
|18
|41
|Innings
|9
|2
|66
|16
|71
|overs
|67.4
|6
|183.3
|119.3
|924.2
|Runs
|382
|39
|1651
|680
|3574
|wickets
|12
|4
|40
|22
|116
|bestinning
|5/61
|3/23
|3/23
|5/61
|6/26
|bestmatch
|5/61
|3/23
|3/23
|5/61
|8/119
|Average
|31.83
|9.75
|41.27
|30.90
|30.81
|econ
|5.64
|6.50
|8.99
|5.69
|3.86
|Strike Rate
|33.8
|9.0
|27.5
|32.5
|47.8
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0