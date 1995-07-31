
Brydon Carse Career, Biography & More

Brydon Carse
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age28 years, 6 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches92761841
Innings6056953
Not Out2016213
Runs770738961274
High Score3105831108
Average19.2518.4513.7131.85
Strike Rate79.38140.0378.6855.95
100S00001
50S00205
6S0030121
4S70457154
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 92761841
Innings 92661671
overs 67.46183.3119.3924.2
Runs 3823916516803574
wickets 1244022116
bestinning 5/613/233/235/616/26
bestmatch 5/613/233/235/618/119
Average 31.839.7541.2730.9030.81
econ 5.646.508.995.693.86
Strike Rate 33.89.027.532.547.8
4W 00002
5W 10015
10w 00000
