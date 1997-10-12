                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 10 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches68
Innings63
Not Out16
Runs1155
High Score63
Average24.57
Strike Rate138.65
100s0
50s5
6s46
4s96
Matches41
Innings39
Not Out11
Runs1414
High Score104
Average50.50
Strike Rate93.39
100s1
50s12
6s34
4s129
Matches32
Innings49
Not Out10
Runs2360
High Score163
Average60.51
Strike Rate70.23
100s5
50s16
6s24
4s275
Matches68
Innings5
overs11
Runs114
wickets3
bestinning1/11
bestmatch1/11
Average38.00
econ10.36
Strike Rate22.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings8
overs38
Runs149
wickets7
bestinning2/26
bestmatch2/26
Average21.28
econ3.92
Strike Rate32.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings16
overs75
Runs259
wickets5
bestinning2/11
bestmatch2/11
Average51.80
econ3.45
Strike Rate90.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.