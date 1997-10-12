Rinku Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 10 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|1155
|High Score
|63
|Average
|24.57
|Strike Rate
|138.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|46
|4s
|96
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1414
|High Score
|104
|Average
|50.50
|Strike Rate
|93.39
|100s
|1
|50s
|12
|6s
|34
|4s
|129
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|2360
|High Score
|163
|Average
|60.51
|Strike Rate
|70.23
|100s
|5
|50s
|16
|6s
|24
|4s
|275
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|5
|overs
|11
|Runs
|114
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/11
|bestmatch
|1/11
|Average
|38.00
|econ
|10.36
|Strike Rate
|22.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|8
|overs
|38
|Runs
|149
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/26
|bestmatch
|2/26
|Average
|21.28
|econ
|3.92
|Strike Rate
|32.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|16
|overs
|75
|Runs
|259
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/11
|bestmatch
|2/11
|Average
|51.80
|econ
|3.45
|Strike Rate
|90.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0