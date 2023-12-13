Nick Hobson Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 6 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|23
|5
|Innings
|16
|5
|Not Out
|4
|2
|Runs
|267
|135
|High Score
|46
|64
|Average
|22.25
|45.00
|Strike Rate
|124.76
|111.57
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|1
|6S
|9
|4
|4S
|20
|14
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|23
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0