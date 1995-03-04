Josh Inglis
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 5 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|5
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|179
|High Score
|48
|Average
|29.83
|Strike Rate
|144.35
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|18
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|73
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1961
|High Score
|118
|Average
|30.64
|Strike Rate
|149.01
|100s
|2
|50s
|12
|6s
|63
|4s
|207
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|716
|High Score
|91
|Average
|31.13
|Strike Rate
|109.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|17
|4s
|80
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|76
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2252
|High Score
|153
|Average
|33.61
|Strike Rate
|62.60
|100s
|3
|50s
|12
|6s
|24
|4s
|285
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0