Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born
Age27 years, 5 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs5
High Score5
Average5.00
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches7
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs179
High Score48
Average29.83
Strike Rate144.35
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s18
Matches78
Innings73
Not Out9
Runs1961
High Score118
Average30.64
Strike Rate149.01
100s2
50s12
6s63
4s207
Matches24
Innings24
Not Out1
Runs716
High Score91
Average31.13
Strike Rate109.14
100s0
50s7
6s17
4s80
Matches46
Innings76
Not Out9
Runs2252
High Score153
Average33.61
Strike Rate62.60
100s3
50s12
6s24
4s285
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches78
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches46
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
