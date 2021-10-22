Anish Paraam
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 1 month5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|10
|Average
|19.00
|Strike Rate
|190.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|212
|High Score
|93
|Average
|70.66
|Strike Rate
|75.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|19
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|31
|High Score
|22
|Average
|15.50
|Strike Rate
|26.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|overs
|22
|Runs
|104
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/23
|bestmatch
|2/23
|Average
|26.00
|econ
|4.72
|Strike Rate
|33.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|10
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0