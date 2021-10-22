                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Anish Paraam

Anish Paraam
NationalitySingapore
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 1 month5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs19
High Score10
Average19.00
Strike Rate190.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs19
High Score10
Average19.00
Strike Rate190.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs212
High Score93
Average70.66
Strike Rate75.17
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s19
Matches2
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs31
High Score22
Average15.50
Strike Rate26.27
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings4
overs22
Runs104
wickets4
bestinning2/23
bestmatch2/23
Average26.00
econ4.72
Strike Rate33.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings1
overs1
Runs10
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
