Amjad Mahboob
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|41 years, 5 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|30
|High Score
|16
|Average
|4.28
|Strike Rate
|76.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|1
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|22
|High Score
|10
|Average
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|91.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|1
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|26
|overs
|88.4
|Runs
|730
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|20.85
|econ
|8.23
|Strike Rate
|15.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|overs
|72.2
|Runs
|340
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|28.33
|econ
|4.70
|Strike Rate
|36.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0