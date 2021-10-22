                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Amjad Mahboob

Amjad Mahboob
NationalitySingapore
RoleBowlers
Born
Age41 years, 5 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches26
Innings14
Not Out7
Runs30
High Score16
Average4.28
Strike Rate76.92
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s1
Matches26
Innings14
Not Out7
Runs30
High Score16
Average4.28
Strike Rate76.92
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s1
Matches9
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs22
High Score10
Average5.50
Strike Rate91.66
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s1
Matches26
Innings26
overs88.4
Runs730
wickets35
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average20.85
econ8.23
Strike Rate15.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings26
overs88.4
Runs730
wickets35
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average20.85
econ8.23
Strike Rate15.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings9
overs72.2
Runs340
wickets12
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average28.33
econ4.70
Strike Rate36.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.