Rezza Gaznavi
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 10 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|129
|High Score
|30
|Average
|10.75
|Strike Rate
|83.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|10
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|79
|High Score
|19
|Average
|9.87
|Strike Rate
|53.74
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|10
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
