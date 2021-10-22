                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Rezza Gaznavi

Rezza Gaznavi
NationalitySingapore
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 10 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches15
Innings13
Not Out1
Runs129
High Score30
Average10.75
Strike Rate83.22
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s10
Matches15
Innings13
Not Out1
Runs129
High Score30
Average10.75
Strike Rate83.22
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s10
Matches9
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs79
High Score19
Average9.87
Strike Rate53.74
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s10
Matches15
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
