Selladore Vijayakumar

Selladore Vijayakumar
NationalitySingapore
RoleBowlers
Born
Age
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs204
High Score0
Average17.00
Strike Rate14.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches9
Innings2
overs28
Runs2
wickets12
bestinning4/25
bestmatch4/25
Average1.00
econ7.28
Strike Rate40.00
4W1
5W0
10W0
