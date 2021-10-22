Selladore Vijayakumar
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|204
|High Score
|0
|Average
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|14.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|2
|overs
|28
|Runs
|2
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|4/25
|bestmatch
|4/25
|Average
|1.00
|econ
|7.28
|Strike Rate
|40.00
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
