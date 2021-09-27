Aniruddha Joshi
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 9 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|497
|High Score
|73
|Average
|26.15
|Strike Rate
|123.01
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|16
|4s
|31
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|211
|High Score
|68
|Average
|16.23
|Strike Rate
|100.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|7
|4s
|18
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|4
|overs
|10
|Runs
|74
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|3/23
|bestmatch
|3/23
|Average
|12.33
|econ
|7.40
|Strike Rate
|10.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|9
|overs
|32.5
|Runs
|134
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/31
|bestmatch
|2/31
|Average
|22.33
|econ
|4.08
|Strike Rate
|32.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0