Aniruddha Joshi

Aniruddha Joshi
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 9 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches30
Innings27
Not Out8
Runs497
High Score73
Average26.15
Strike Rate123.01
100s0
50s2
6s16
4s31
Matches17
Innings14
Not Out1
Runs211
High Score68
Average16.23
Strike Rate100.47
100s0
50s2
6s7
4s18
Matches30
Innings4
overs10
Runs74
wickets6
bestinning3/23
bestmatch3/23
Average12.33
econ7.40
Strike Rate10.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings9
overs32.5
Runs134
wickets6
bestinning2/31
bestmatch2/31
Average22.33
econ4.08
Strike Rate32.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
