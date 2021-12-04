Kaunain Abbas
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 3 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|90
|High Score
|46
|Average
|30.00
|Strike Rate
|78.26
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|8
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|541
|High Score
|74
|Average
|36.06
|Strike Rate
|39.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|5
|4s
|67
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0