                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Kaunain Abbas

Kaunain Abbas
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age32 years, 3 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs90
High Score46
Average30.00
Strike Rate78.26
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s8
Matches11
Innings18
Not Out3
Runs541
High Score74
Average36.06
Strike Rate39.46
100s0
50s6
6s5
4s67
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
