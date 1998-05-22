Munim Shahriar
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 3 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|34
|High Score
|17
|Average
|6.80
|Strike Rate
|72.34
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|570
|High Score
|92
|Average
|23.75
|Strike Rate
|136.03
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|25
|4s
|59
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|417
|High Score
|88
|Average
|21.94
|Strike Rate
|91.24
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|2
|4s
|57
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|143
|High Score
|59
|Average
|23.83
|Strike Rate
|55.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|1
|4s
|17
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0