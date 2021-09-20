                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Kabua Morea

Kabua Morea
NationalityPapua New Guinea
RoleBowlers
Born
Age28 years, 10 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Matches7
Innings4
Not Out3
Runs28
High Score17
Average28.00
Strike Rate68.29
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches11
Innings9
Not Out5
Runs58
High Score16
Average14.50
Strike Rate126.08
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s4
Matches11
Innings9
Not Out5
Runs58
High Score16
Average14.50
Strike Rate126.08
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s4
Matches7
Innings4
Not Out3
Runs28
High Score17
Average28.00
Strike Rate68.29
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches7
Innings7
overs56
Runs203
wickets12
bestinning5/28
bestmatch5/28
Average16.91
econ3.62
Strike Rate28.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches11
Innings11
overs36
Runs304
wickets17
bestinning4/29
bestmatch4/29
Average17.88
econ8.44
Strike Rate12.7
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings11
overs36
Runs304
wickets17
bestinning4/29
bestmatch4/29
Average17.88
econ8.44
Strike Rate12.7
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings7
overs56
Runs203
wickets12
bestinning5/28
bestmatch5/28
Average16.91
econ3.62
Strike Rate28.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.