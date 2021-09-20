Kabua Morea
|Nationality
|Papua New Guinea
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 10 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|28
|High Score
|17
|Average
|28.00
|Strike Rate
|68.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|58
|High Score
|16
|Average
|14.50
|Strike Rate
|126.08
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|4
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|58
|High Score
|16
|Average
|14.50
|Strike Rate
|126.08
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|4
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|28
|High Score
|17
|Average
|28.00
|Strike Rate
|68.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|56
|Runs
|203
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|5/28
|bestmatch
|5/28
|Average
|16.91
|econ
|3.62
|Strike Rate
|28.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|overs
|36
|Runs
|304
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|4/29
|bestmatch
|4/29
|Average
|17.88
|econ
|8.44
|Strike Rate
|12.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|overs
|36
|Runs
|304
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|4/29
|bestmatch
|4/29
|Average
|17.88
|econ
|8.44
|Strike Rate
|12.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|56
|Runs
|203
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|5/28
|bestmatch
|5/28
|Average
|16.91
|econ
|3.62
|Strike Rate
|28.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0