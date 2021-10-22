Gordon Goudie
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|80
|High Score
|23
|Average
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|80.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|6
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|25
|High Score
|9
|Average
|6.25
|Strike Rate
|125.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|93
|High Score
|26
|Average
|8.45
|Strike Rate
|157.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|9
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|50
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|413
|High Score
|45
|Average
|12.14
|Strike Rate
|103.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|172
|High Score
|44
|Average
|11.46
|Strike Rate
|59.93
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|overs
|121.3
|Runs
|623
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|5/73
|bestmatch
|5/73
|Average
|27.08
|econ
|5.12
|Strike Rate
|31.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|overs
|24.5
|Runs
|224
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|3/22
|bestmatch
|3/22
|Average
|32.00
|econ
|9.02
|Strike Rate
|21.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|overs
|63.5
|Runs
|531
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|3/15
|bestmatch
|3/15
|Average
|26.55
|econ
|8.31
|Strike Rate
|19.10
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|0
|overs
|438.1
|Runs
|2560
|wickets
|85
|bestinning
|5/73
|bestmatch
|5/73
|Average
|30.11
|econ
|5.84
|Strike Rate
|30.90
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|268.2
|Runs
|729
|wickets
|28
|bestinning
|4/58
|bestmatch
|8/119
|Average
|26.03
|econ
|2.71
|Strike Rate
|57.5
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0