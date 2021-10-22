                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Gordon Goudie

Gordon Goudie
NationalityScotland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age35 years, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches16
Innings11
Not Out3
Runs80
High Score23
Average10.00
Strike Rate80.80
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s6
Matches9
Innings6
Not Out2
Runs25
High Score9
Average6.25
Strike Rate125.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches22
Innings13
Not Out2
Runs93
High Score26
Average8.45
Strike Rate157.62
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s9
Matches66
Innings50
Not Out16
Runs413
High Score45
Average12.14
Strike Rate103.76
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches13
Innings17
Not Out2
Runs172
High Score44
Average11.46
Strike Rate59.93
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches16
Innings16
overs121.3
Runs623
wickets23
bestinning5/73
bestmatch5/73
Average27.08
econ5.12
Strike Rate31.60
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches9
Innings9
overs24.5
Runs224
wickets7
bestinning3/22
bestmatch3/22
Average32.00
econ9.02
Strike Rate21.20
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings22
overs63.5
Runs531
wickets20
bestinning3/15
bestmatch3/15
Average26.55
econ8.31
Strike Rate19.10
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches66
Innings0
overs438.1
Runs2560
wickets85
bestinning5/73
bestmatch5/73
Average30.11
econ5.84
Strike Rate30.90
4W4
5W1
10W0
Matches13
Innings0
overs268.2
Runs729
wickets28
bestinning4/58
bestmatch8/119
Average26.03
econ2.71
Strike Rate57.5
4W2
5W0
10W0
