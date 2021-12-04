                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Kennar Lewis

Kennar Lewis
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches38
Innings37
Not Out0
Runs752
High Score89
Average20.32
Strike Rate129.43
100s0
50s4
6s50
4s56
Matches6
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs69
High Score28
Average11.50
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs61
High Score18
Average10.16
Strike Rate40.93
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s7
Matches38
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings1
overs1
Runs9
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ9.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
