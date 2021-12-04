Kennar Lewis
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|752
|High Score
|89
|Average
|20.32
|Strike Rate
|129.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|50
|4s
|56
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|69
|High Score
|28
|Average
|11.50
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|61
|High Score
|18
|Average
|10.16
|Strike Rate
|40.93
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|7
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|9
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0