Shane Getkate

Shane Getkate
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 10 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches4
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs23
High Score16
Average23.00
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches30
Innings26
Not Out3
Runs275
High Score30
Average11.95
Strike Rate111.78
100s0
50s0
6s15
4s10
Matches75
Innings65
Not Out10
Runs959
High Score54
Average17.43
Strike Rate125.03
100s0
50s1
6s41
4s71
Matches52
Innings44
Not Out5
Runs971
High Score104
Average24.89
Strike Rate85.02
100s1
50s4
6s35
4s80
Matches11
Innings18
Not Out2
Runs381
High Score70
Average23.81
Strike Rate52.55
100s0
50s2
6s5
4s53
Matches4
Innings4
overs32
Runs145
wickets7
bestinning2/30
bestmatch2/30
Average20.71
econ4.53
Strike Rate27.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings21
overs55
Runs463
wickets16
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average28.93
econ8.41
Strike Rate20.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches75
Innings58
overs159.2
Runs1372
wickets65
bestinning5/8
bestmatch5/8
Average21.10
econ8.61
Strike Rate14.7
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches52
Innings39
overs226
Runs1270
wickets44
bestinning5/44
bestmatch5/44
Average28.86
econ5.61
Strike Rate30.8
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches11
Innings13
overs121
Runs460
wickets13
bestinning4/62
bestmatch4/62
Average35.38
econ3.80
Strike Rate55.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
