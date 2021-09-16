Shane Getkate
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 10 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|23
|High Score
|16
|Average
|23.00
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|275
|High Score
|30
|Average
|11.95
|Strike Rate
|111.78
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|15
|4s
|10
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|959
|High Score
|54
|Average
|17.43
|Strike Rate
|125.03
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|41
|4s
|71
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|971
|High Score
|104
|Average
|24.89
|Strike Rate
|85.02
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|35
|4s
|80
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|381
|High Score
|70
|Average
|23.81
|Strike Rate
|52.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|5
|4s
|53
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|overs
|32
|Runs
|145
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/30
|bestmatch
|2/30
|Average
|20.71
|econ
|4.53
|Strike Rate
|27.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|21
|overs
|55
|Runs
|463
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|28.93
|econ
|8.41
|Strike Rate
|20.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|58
|overs
|159.2
|Runs
|1372
|wickets
|65
|bestinning
|5/8
|bestmatch
|5/8
|Average
|21.10
|econ
|8.61
|Strike Rate
|14.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|39
|overs
|226
|Runs
|1270
|wickets
|44
|bestinning
|5/44
|bestmatch
|5/44
|Average
|28.86
|econ
|5.61
|Strike Rate
|30.8
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|13
|overs
|121
|Runs
|460
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|4/62
|bestmatch
|4/62
|Average
|35.38
|econ
|3.80
|Strike Rate
|55.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0